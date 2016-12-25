Kingdom commends UN vote on Israeli settlements

RIYADH — An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning the construction of Israeli settlements and demanding a halt to Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory.

The source added that the UN Resolution confirms beyond any doubt that Israeli settlements on Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, have “no legal validity”.

The source expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s hope that the UN Resolution will contribute to reviving the peace process in the region on the basis of relevant UN resolutions and Arab Peace Initiative, which will result in the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.