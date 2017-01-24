Kingdom keen to further strengthen Saudi-US relations

Riyadh — The Council of Ministers, chaired by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Monday, congratulated Donald Trump on assuming the US presidency.

It commended the deep relations between the Kingdom and the US and their keenness on enhancing them in various fields to serve the common interests of the two countries and their people.

Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Turaifi said in a statement to Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Cabinet was briefed on events at the international arena.

The Cabinet welcomed the statement issued by the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Kuala Lumpur on the situation of Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, and its condemnation of illegitimate settlement activities being practiced by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Cabinet expressed its appreciation of security agencies for fighting terrorism and weakening its resources. It commended in this context, the successful security operations in Jeddah in which two terrorists were arrested and two were killed.

The Council of Ministers approved the executive bylaws for Saudi building code. It also approved the establishment of the General Commission for Real Estate.