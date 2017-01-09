Kingdom, Niger sign 3 accords

Riyadh — The Kingdom and Niger signed on Sunday three agreements and an MoU during the visit of President Mahamadou Issoufou.

The agreements included a security cooperation pact, a draft accord for construction and equipping primary schools in all regions of Niger, a draft pact for financing the construction of Kandadji Dam.

The memorandum of understanding was signed for 5th stage of Saudi Program for drilling wells and rural development in Niger.

Earlier, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman held talks with President Mahamadou Issoufou at Al-Yamama Palace here on Sunday.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed regional and international issues.

The King decorated the Niger president with King Abdul Aziz Medal.

The Niger president also discussed Haj and Umrah related issues with Minister of Haj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Bantan. He also met Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

President’s wife visited the Shoura Council where she was received by female Shoura members.