Kingdom School killer is a disgruntled former employee

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

RIYADH – The Kingdom School in Riyadh said that the killer of the two school staff members on Wednesday morning was a former employee who had been fired four years ago on the basis of anger issues and unstable personality.

“We regret to inform about the incident that happened at the school administration building this morning caused by a disgruntled former employee who fatally shot two of our staff members and wounded a third,” Chairman of Kingdom School Talal Al-Maiman said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Al-Maiman said that the school authorities have immediately taken all the necessary security measures as per the school security protocol and informed the security authorities.

Investigators were treating the case as a criminal matter and not a terrorist incident, according to sources.

The killer, an Arab national, reached the school premises at around 10.30 a.m. When he was encountered by the manager of the operations department, the man, carrying a knife and revolver, stabbed him several times and then shot him dead.

The killer then proceeded to the office of the vice principal and fired at him several times until he was sure that the victim had died.

When the attacker attempted to run away, one of the security guards tried to stop him but to no avail. The guard, an Asian national, sustained minor injuries.

The school is part of GEMS Global Network of schools owned and operated by Kingdom Holding Co., a company of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talaal.

There were no children and teachers at the school at the time of shooting but administration staff were said to be in the building.

Kingdom School is currently closed for the summer holidays which started ahead of Ramadan.

The official Twitter account for American Citizen Services in Saudi Arabia advised US citizens to avoid the area around the Kingdom School.

The fee-paying school, which teaches a Saudi and international curriculum, has a mosque, health clinic, auditorium and library.

It is a girls’ and boys’ school from kindergarten through grade 12.