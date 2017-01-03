KSA approves procedures to promote sports

RIYADH — The Council of Ministers on Monday approved the organizational procedures for the General Authority of Sports with the aim to promote sports and encourage all sections of society to practice and take part in various sport events.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the weekly session of the Cabinet at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

At the outset of the session, the Cabinet congratulated the King on the second anniversary of his accession to the throne and the remarkable achievements made by the Kingdom during the two years of his rule in all spheres of life.

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Adel Al-Turaifi said the newly approved procedures for sports authority aims to organize and develop the sports sector.

The authority would also work to spread the culture of voluntarism, encourage societal participation in sports, take necessary steps to combat doping in sports and take part, together with the concerned agencies, in developing sports medicine.

Al-Turaifi said the Cabinet noted that the general budget for the fiscal year 2017 demonstrated the Saudi economy’s strength to cope with economic and financial challenges as a result of prudent fiscal policies.

The Cabinet also commended the overwhelming response shown by all segments of society to the popular campaign for Syrians launched by King Salman. The Cabinet welcomed the proposals of US Secretary of State John Kerry on the final solution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Al-Turaifi said the Cabinet approved the incentives and privileges to be granted to donors who buy antiques or heritage pieces or private collections in order to showcase in museums.

The Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Financial Investigation Unit and the Indian Financial Intelligence Unit to cooperate in the exchange of intelligence with regard to terror funding, money laundering and related crimes.