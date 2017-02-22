KSA, Greece ink two MoUs

RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos oversaw the signing of two memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom and Greece during their meeting here on Tuesday.

The first one was for cooperation in the field of satellites and their application. It was signed by Prince Turki Bin Saud Bin Muhammad, president of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, and Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Kotzias.

The second MoU for cooperation in science and technology was signed by Turki Bin Saud Bin Muhammad and Greek minister of international economic relations and foreign trade.

The King and the Greek president held wide ranging talks at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

They discussed bilateral relations and the ways to strengthen them in various fields.

The two leaders also reviewed the latest developments in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Following the session of talks, King Salman decorated Pavlopoulos with the King Abdulaziz Necklace.

The Greek president awarded the King the highest medal of Greece.

Earlier, the Greek president was accorded an official reception at the palace.

National anthems of the two countries were played and the president inspected the guard of honor.

King Salman also hosted a luncheon banquet in honor of Pavlopoulos and his accompanying delegation.

The reception and banquet were attended by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, Riyadh Emir Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, Minister of the National Guard Prince Miteb Bin Abdullah, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Turaifi, Minister of Trade and Investment Majed Al-Qasabi and others.