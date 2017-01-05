KSA guest of honor at India business summit

RIYADH — President of Saudi-Indian Business Council Kamal Al-Munajed has announced the participation of the Kingdom as a guest of honor in “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017” to be held in Hyderabad, India, on Jan. 10, will contribute to strengthening investment relations between the Kingdom and India.

The two countries recently saw a growth in the volume of trade exchange in various areas, reaching more than SR137 billion.

Al-Munajed said the council, represented by 35 businessmen, will discuss trade and investment relations between the two countries, ways to develop them and taking advantage of the available opportunities in Saudi and Indian economies.

He pointed out that the Kingdom has managed to set a developmental strategy to achieve the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to take advantage of the distinguished strategic relationship and business partnership binding the two countries. India is the 4th biggest trade partner of the Kingdom. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 will be held on Jan. 10-13 and focus on sustainable economic and social development.

The summit will be attended by heads of state and governments, ministers and corporate leaders as well as senior policy-makers, heads of international institutions and academics from around the world.