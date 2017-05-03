KSA, Qatar for global efforts to fight terror

Saudi Gazette report

Jeddah — Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatari prime minister and minister of interior, signed the minutes of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council’s 5th session at Al-Salam Palace here on Tuesday.

Addressing the session, the Crown Prince expressed satisfaction with the achievements made in enhanced cooperation and fruitful and constructive coordination between the two countries in various fields.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting, both countries emphasized that combating terrorism is a global responsibility and that there should be international efforts to confront it at the security, intellectual, financial, military and media levels.

While noting that they are closely following the situation in some Arab and Muslim countries, the two sides stressed that wisdom should prevail in addressing these issues in a way guarantees the safety and stability of these countries as well as the prosperity and welfare of their people.

In the presence of the Saudi Crown Prince and the Qatari prime minister, a memorandum of understanding was signed for the third executive program in the field of education between the Saudi and Qatari ministries of education.

A memorandum of understanding was signed for a draft agreement in the field of air transport services.

Earlier Crown Prince Muhammad held a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

They discussed bilateral relations, ways of enhancing them in various fields, aspects of cooperation especially in the field of security, the latest developments in the region and the positions of the two countries toward them.

The joint preparatory committee of Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council held its opening session on Monday in preparation for the 5th session of the Saudi-Qatari Coordinating Council to discuss cooperation in various fields.

The Saudi side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr. Nizar Obaid Madani while the Qatari delegation was headed by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Bin Saad Al-Marikhi with the participation of the ambassadors of the two countries and competent authorities.