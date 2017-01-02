KSA remains preferred destination for Indian workers, says diplomat

DAMMAM — Indian Ambassador Ahmad Javed held interactive meetings with social workers, volunteers and community members in Dammam and Jubail during a visit to the Eastern Province last week.

This was the third such interaction by the Indian diplomat with his compatriots in 2016.

The ambassador recalled India’s cordial and friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and said the Kingdom remains the preferred destination for the Indian workers, who are known for their diligence, hard work and loyalty.

He called upon the community members to always respect and abide by the local laws and regulations. The ambassador also thanked all concerned Saudi authorities for their continued support and cooperation.

Javed briefed social workers in length about the Government of India’s new initiatives and programs, particularly related to the welfare of Indian nationals working in the Gulf countries. He elaborated the success of MADAD portal, e-Migrate, social media, particularly Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp in reaching out to members of the community living in every nook and corner of the country.

The ambassador explained the rules and regulations pertaining to the migration of housemaids from India to other countries and the menace of unauthorized recruiting agents. He appealed to the volunteers to spread the message of legal and safe immigration among all Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia.

Javed also briefed the community about cases of Indian nationals imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, deported from the country and those involved in court cases. He also mentioned that several Indian inmates were granted by the Saudi authorities in 2016.

The volunteers spoke to share their field experiences.

Javed inspected the VFS Centre in Al-Khobar and asked the officials to make some changes in the center so as to render prompt and efficient services to the Consular service seekers.

The ambassador thanked all the volunteers for their selfless support to the mission’s community welfare activities.

The ambassador was accompanied by First Secretary Anil Nautiyal. The meetings were coordinated by senior community volunteers Jayan Thachampara in Jubail M.Z. Baig in Dammam.

In Dammam, the ambassador hosted a dinner for all volunteers. — SG