KSA will work with Trump to contain Iran

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia will work with the Trump administration to contain Iran, Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said here on Tuesday at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

US President Donald Trump has “spoken about containing Iran and its ability to cause mischief, and making sure that Iran abides by the agreement that was signed,” Jubeir said, adding, “This is exactly our position.”

Trump “has made it his objective to rebuild traditional alliances or alliances with traditional American allies, and this is something that we also welcome,” Jubeir said.

“We look forward to working with the Trump administration and we are very positive about the future of the US-Saudi relationship.”

The minister said Saudi-US relations are strong in all areas and that his country would respect the decision of the American people.

He also said he looks forward to cooperating with the Trump Cabinet, and that he is “optimistic.”

Jubeir said Riyadh supported any efforts that relieved Syria from the crisis it was going through, and hailed what he said was “America returning to the region”.

He said the solution to Syria’s conflict should be based on Security Council resolutions and the Geneva conventions.

Jubeir said that Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen came after the UN Security Council resolution and after Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi’s government sent a formal request for help after the Houthi coup.

He said Iran adopted a policy to support terrorism, as well as committed war crimes in Iraq and Syria alongside Hezbollah, based in Lebanon.

Jubeir also said that Iran violated international norms and regulations after supplying Houthi militias in Yemen with weapons.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said that his country and Saudi Arabia are leading a battle against terrorism and extremist ideologies. He stressed that Saudi Arabia stands firmly against terrorism.

Ayrault added that a comprehensive political solution is necessary to defeat Daesh in Iraq.