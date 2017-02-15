KSA, World Bank to cooperate in Yemen’s reconstruction

RIYADH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman received Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank, at Al-Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the World Bank Group.

Kim praised the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and expressed the Bank’s desire to participate in achieving the Vision’s objectives. The audience was attended by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, and several other high ranking officials.

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, also met with the World Bank Chief Kim at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and the World Bank and opportunities for partnership in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

They also discussed cooperation on reconstruction of the war-torn country of Yemen. Kim expressed the World Bank’s willingness to work with the Kingdom and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states to frame the necessary programs for reconstruction in Yemen so as to overcome the current crisis and make available of the basic needs for the Yemeni people.

Minister of Finance Muhammad Al-Jadaan, Governor of Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority Ahmad Al-Khulaifi, and Kingdom’s Executive Director at the World Bank Khaled Al-Khudairy also attended the meeting.

In their separate meeting, Kim and Al-Jadaan discussed the World Bank’s support to the Kingdom in boosting sustainable development in a way contributing to achieve the goals of Kingdom’s Vision 2030. They also reviewed the executive programs, capacity building, providing training to Saudi cadets and the appropriate mechanism for this.