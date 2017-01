Riyadh — Lebanese President Michel Aoun arrived here on Monday night on a state visit to the Kingdom.

Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), he was received by Emir of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Ibrahim Al-Assaf, who serves as guide minister, and others.

This is the first foreign visit of Aoun after taking over the presidency.

He will also visit Qatar after wrapping up his two-day visit to the Kingdom.