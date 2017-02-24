Life in a nut-cell 1 of 3

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that drivers who use cell phones while operating a vehicle are four times more likely to be in involved in an accident than drivers who do not. The organization has called upon governments worldwide to take preemptive measures and intensify public awareness campaigns, Al-Riyadh daily reported.

Globally, over 1.25 million persons are killed in road accidents every year while 20-50 million get injured and end up with permanent disabilities. In the Kingdom, a large number of men use cell phones when they drive. It is very common to see a driver operating a vehicle talking on the phone, knowing or not knowing that this practice puts other road users and pedestrians at risk.

Dr. Ahmad Al-Mohandes, an emergency room physician, said many studies have shown that cell phone use behind the wheel decreases one’s concentration by 37 percent and makes a driver four times more likely to get in an accident.

“Cell phones have spread in Saudi society and almost each citizen has at least two to three cell numbers. The WHO statistics showed that 17 persons die on daily basis in road accidents in the Kingdom while 86 get injured every day. Using a cell phone while driving makes the driver lose his focus on the road and slows his reaction and reflexes,” he explained. He called upon the Traffic Department to impose hefty fines and harsh penalties on anyone who uses a cell phone while driving.

Many people who spoke to the daily, admitted to using a cell phone while driving despite knowing the risks involved. However, they all called upon pertinent authorities to launch initiatives targeting young men and educating them about the dangers of this practice.

Ibrahim Al-Bilawi said his neighbor’s son died in a tragic accident because he was using his cell phone while driving to college on a highway.

“It is a sad thing to see these shocking statistics of young people who have lost their lives in fatal accidents because of cell phones. It is quite fair if the Traffic Department imposes hefty penalties on anyone who uses a cell phone while driving.”

Dhafir Al-Amri said his maternal cousin lost his life in a fatal accident because he was busy writing messages on WhatsApp while driving.

“My cousin’s death brought a lot of sadness to his family and to us. It is difficult to lose someone so young so quick and all of a sudden. I really want the Traffic Department to take draconian measures against the use of cell phone while driving,” he said.