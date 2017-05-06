Madinah emir visits doctor who was attacked by patient’s bystander

MADINAH — Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman visited on Friday Dr. Rayyan Ahmad Arif, a Saudi physician who is undergoing treatment at King Fahd Hospital following an attack against him on Thursday.

A Saudi citizen accompanying an inpatient at the hospital stabbed Dr. Arif, who was on duty, with a knife. His motive was unknown.

The doctor was bleeding profusely and had to undergo emergency surgery.

The emir was reassured about the doctor’s health. He gave directions to officials to give the doctor all necessary care.

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Faisal said the state would not show any leniency in such cases and the attacker would be brought to justice. – SG/SPA