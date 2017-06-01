Madinah shuttle service a boon to worshippers

Saudi Gazette report
MADINAH – The Madinah Development Authority (MDA) has launched the eighth shuttle bus service station at the airport as part of its efforts to facilitate transport of pilgrims and worshippers from different parts of the holy city to the Prophet’s Mosque and back.
“Ever since it was launched in 2012, the shuttle bus service has been successful in providing easy transport to thousands of people visiting the Prophet’s Mosque,” said an MDA official, who commended Madinah Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman for showing special interest in developing this service.
The shuttle service started five years ago with four stations in major districts with a limited number of buses. “Prince Faisal asked the MDA to provide the service throughout the year after it was found successful.
Previously, it was available only in Ramadan,” the official said.
“We opened a new shuttle service station at Prince Muhammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport this year,” the official told Al-Madina Arabic daily.
He said the shuttle service from different parts of Madinah to the Prophet’s Mosque has been instrumental in reducing traffic jams in the central region of Madinah and ensuring smooth flow of vehicles, especially during peak hours in Ramadan.
“The service has contributed to reducing the number of vehicles, especially cars, that head toward the Prophet’s Mosque and easing traffic pressure in the central region,” the official said. “It has also reduced environment pollution in the city,” he added.
Speaking about new projects, he said the MDA has introduced special vehicles to transport the elderly and people with special needs to the Prophet’s Mosque. “Earlier this year we launched a new station at Prince Naif Residential City to serve people living there and nearby districts,” he said.
At present, the shuttle service is available from eight stations across Madinah and about 80 buses have been deployed to provide this service. During the first 19 days of Ramadan, the service will be available from 3 p.m. until the end of Taraweeh prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque. In the last 10 days of Ramadan the service will continue until after the Qiyamullail prayer.
The MDA is charging a nominal fee of SR2 for the service from different districts and SR10 for the airport service, the official said, adding that the worshippers can reach the mosque from the airport within 15 minutes. A smart phone app has been developed for people to follow the service.
A good bus service system could be developed in the city of Madinah which could replace cars to a large extent. What makes a good bus service is: regular buses at fixed time, dependable service, multiple routes covering the whole city with changing junctions and adequate number of buses. Petrol is cheap and cheap Saudi/ expatriate drivers are available to facilitate this service. What is needed is a good plan to put this service in to action. Many developed and developing countries have a good bus service system to serve their metros which is used by students, the poor as well as the rich. It can easily be adopted from any one of these countries and put in to use. This will save the need for university students especially girls for the need to employ special drivers or to have their family members come to leave and fetch them from their college or universities. This will also take off a lot of traffic from congesting the roads and commuting will be faster, easier, less stressful with lesser amounts of accidents leading to saving of precious lives. Why this system has not been adopted untill now is anybody’s guess but it is never too late because it is a matter of shame that we have some of the best cars in the world and are not able to commute in them due to excess traffic.