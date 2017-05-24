Main attacker of security man on Corniche gets 18 years in prison

By Adnan Al-Shabrawi

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — The Criminal Court in Jeddah has sentenced to various jail terms the seven young men who attacked a security man on Jeddah Corniche in March.

The incident went viral on social media when a Saudi woman captured it on her mobile phone.

The main defendant, Siddiq Al-Rashidi, an 18-year-old Saudi, was handed 18 years in prison and 1,800 whip lashes to be applied in intervals.

The second and third defendants were each sentenced to 16 years in jail in addition to 1,600 whip lashes.

The four other defendants were each sentenced to five years in prison for taking part in the crime.

Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal issued orders to quickly nab the attackers.

On March 9, the security force announced the arrest of the main attacker and the other culprits who were Yemeni and Chadian nationals.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal honored the victim and the Saudi woman who videotaped the incident while crying for help.

The video footage shows several men driving four-wheel buggies and repeatedly trying to hit a police officer. One of the buggy drivers rams into the policeman who falls on the ground.

Another buggy driver tries to run him over.