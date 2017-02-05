Makkah bus transport project gets royal approval

JEDDAH – A royal order has been issued for carrying out the first stage of the Makkah bus transport project for pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported ‪Saturday evening‬.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, emir of Makkah Province and chairman of the ministerial committee supervising the public transport project in the region, valued the approval of the project by Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.

He stressed that the public transport project in the holy city has become a pressing need in view of the increasing number of worshippers and pilgrims.

Spokesman of Makkah emirate Sultan Al-Dowsari said the royal order has stressed that Makkah Province Development Authority should expedite the completion of procedures to construct bus stations and the needed road network.

The comprehensive plan for public transport in Makkah city and the Holy Sites, which was drawn up based on previous studies and the data for actual traffic flow, aims to develop a multi-pattern public transport system.