Makkah emir briefed on Jeddah ring road project

Jeddah — Makkah Emir Prince Khaled Al-Faisal was briefed here on Sunday on a proposal to carry out the King Faisal Ring Road project in Jeddah.

The proposed ring road will link southern Jeddah with the north passing through the eastern part of the city.

Once completed the ring road will help ease traffic congestion in the city by reducing traffic flow on Haramain Road.

Public and private sectors are expected to carry out the project.

The project is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that calls for carrying out development projects with the participation of the private sector.

Prince Khaled also approved the holding of Jeddah Spring Festival 2017.