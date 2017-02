Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, inspects the progress of work of the Jeddah seafront development project during an inspection tour of the Jeddah Corniche on Sunday. The fourth and fifth phases of the project, stretch from Al-Nawras Square to Jubair Bin Al-Harith Street, has a length of 4.2 km, with an additional space of 350,000 square meters. – SPA