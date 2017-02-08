Makkah emir launches model community center in Jeddah

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, launches the Kingdoms’ first ever model community center in Muntazahat district in southeast of Jed­dah on Tuesday evening. The emir watched a documentary film about the center and toured its facilities. The center is one of the projects of the Saudi Society for Community Centers. The society is now implementing another four community center projects in the city.