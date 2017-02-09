Makkah Emir launches multibillion riyal projects in Rabigh

JEDDAH – Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, launched on Wednesday projects worth multi billion riyals in Rabigh region.

He launched or reviewed the progress of work of investment and industrial projects worth over SR100 billion and municipal and utility projects worth over SR1.2 billion.

The emir chaired the meeting of the regional council.

He also opened the first Makkah Cultural Forum exhibition, besides inspecting the progress of work of the project for developing Rabigh Corniche.

Prince Khaled opened a number of projects at the branch of King Abdulaziz University in Rabigh and laid the foundation stone for infrastructure projects at the new headquarters of the university branch.

The emir also visited King Abdullah Economic City where he launched the third course of Tamouh Program 2017, which is a job training program for 1,000 young Saudis organized jointly by the city and the university.

Prince Khaled launched three tourist and recreational projects in the city.