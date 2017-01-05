Makkah emir launches SR1.1 billion projects in Kamil, Khulais

JEDDAH – Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, launched on Wednesday development projects worth a total of SR1.15 billion in the governorates of Kamil and Khulais in Makkah region.

These included projects costing SR788 in Kamil and SR370 in Khulais.

During the visit to the governorates, Prince Khaled launched 11 municipal projects in Kamil, including three for preventing dangers of flooding as well as for rain water drainage, construction of cultural center, face-lift of entrances to the city, concrete sidewalk for roads, public gardens, playgrounds, and construction of wall around cemeteries.

A total of 16 projects for digging wells and four projects of the Kamil branch of Jeddah University were also inaugurated. He was also briefed on the progress of the works of several other projects, which are under various phases of implementation in the governorate.

Prince Khaled opened several projects in Khulais governorate. These included public squares, development of old and unplanned districts, and beautification of entrances to the city. He also inspected the progress of work of some projects which are being implemented in the governorate. These projects included a bridge in Wadi Ghoran, popular souks, and asphalting and pavement works at the municipality. The emir also unveiled plans to develop and expand the road that links the two governorates.