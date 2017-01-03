Makkah emir reviews traffic safety strategy

By Badea Abu Al-Naja

MAKKAH – Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, was briefed on the plans and activities of the Makkah Traffic Safety Committee to enhance traffic safety, especially during the peak Haj and Umrah seasons. Chairing the first meeting of the committee, which was created under the Executive Committee of Makkah Region Development Authority, at the governorate office in Makkah on Monday, Prince Khaled underlined the need to take all steps to improve traffic safety programs in the region.

The meeting discussed implementation of traffic strategic plans in Makkah region in general and the holy city in particular. According to a presentation made at the meeting, the committee’s missions include working out an advanced system to collect and analyze all the information related to traffic safety and public transport, and build a traffic map with a focus on information on major roads and intersections that witness heavy traffic congestion and prone to accidents.

The committee is also tasked to coordinate with the concerned agencies in implementing a strategic plan for traffic in major cities in the region.

The committee is also entrusted to forward proposals with regard to improve road networks in major cities, enhancing traffic awareness among citizens in addition to other relevant measures. It also contributes to raise the standard of medical care and ambulance services in the region.