By Badea Abunajah

MAKKAH — Head of Makkah Traffic Department Col. Bassim Al-Badari was injured when a driver escaping a checkpoint hit him.

The accident took place on Al-Misyal Street in Al-Misfalah District at 8.35 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was tracked down and arrested for multiple traffic violations including driving in the wrong direction.

The colonel was taken to a hospital. He was discharged after first aid at 3.00 p.m.