Makkah transport project first phase to cost SR3b

By Ibrahim Alawi

MAKKAH — With the implementation of the first phase of Makkah Public Transport Program (MPTP), there would be a dramatic improvement in easing the traffic flow in the holy city of Makkah.

The first phase will be implemented at a cost of SR3.12 billion, with the involvement of 500 buses, including 120 articulated buses.

This was announced by Sultan Al-Dowsari, spokesman of Makkah emirate.

The project will be implemented by a consortium comprising National Express Company and Hafel.

Last week, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a decree approving implementation of the first phase.

Makkah Mayor Osama Al-Bar, and Secretary of Makkah Development Authority Hisham Al-Faleh thanked the King and Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah, adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and chairman of the ministerial committee supervising MPTP, for the go-ahead to implement the project.

Al-Dowsari said the transport system will have 12 lanes covering the entire part of the holy city. There will be seven separate double lanes, and five local ones, in addition lanes to pick passengers from bus stations at the four entry points of Makkah–Jeddah Expressway, Madinah Road, Allaith and Al-Sail.

Al-Dowsari said the King also approved starting implementation of the Makkah public rail project or Metro Makkah with the cooperation of the private sector.

In the first phase, the 11-km green track with seven stations will be implemented. The Mashair train station in Mina will be linked with Marwa station, north of the Grand Mosque, and it will then be extended to Haramain High Speed Rail station at the entrance of Makkah in Rusaifa.

In 2012, King Abdullah approved the massive public transport system worth SR62 billion for Makkah. It is a comprehensive public transport design and build project that includes metro, bus rapid transit, express bus, feeder bus, all the associated infrastructure and intelligent transport systems. The project, which has delayed implementation for some time, is now being implemented with changes in the earlier plan.