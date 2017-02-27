Makkah transportation project on schedule

By Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie

MAKKAH —Emir of Makkah Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has followed up with King Abdulaziz Road Project, which is aimed to facilitate transportation for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city.

A source said the emir looked into the latest updates on the project and the progress of work.

“This project is a very important one and will be one of the city’s latest developmental projects. Once the project is complete, it will facilitate the movement of pilgrims and visitors to the city,” said the source.

The source also said the companies responsible for the project reassured that the timeline is followed accurately and there will be no delays in executing the project.

The project, which is currently in its planning stage, is scheduled to be completed by 2019. The companies executing the project are preparing detailed plans, the source added.

The companies are also involved in preparing the designs for the tunnels of Makkah Metro, another major development project in the city, said the source.

He said a 60-meter wide pedestrian walkway will also be built as part of the project.

The Makkah Development Authority is supervising all development projects in the city. “The authority will renovate the northern and southern roads of the city and build new bridges. The authority will also build new parking lots and bus stations,” said the source.

The source said the metro tunnel will be 7.2 kilometers long and will have three stations.

“The companies working on King Abdulaziz Project will ensure that all related projects are also on schedule to avoid any delays,” said the source.

The source said King Abdualziz Road will run parallel to Umm Al-Qura Road and will pass through five random districts of the city.

“The road will pass through Al-Rusaifa, Al-Tandabawi, Al-Zuharain, Al-Hindawiyah and Jabal Ghurab districts. A total of 3,626 real estate properties were demolished to construct the road,” said the source.

He said several top class hotels and mosques would be built along the road to extend high quality services to the pilgrims and visitors.