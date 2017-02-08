Man tries to set himself alight near Holy Kaaba

By Badea Abu-Naja

MAKKAH — A “mentally disturbed” man tried to set himself alight with gasoline beside the Holy Kaaba, the black-clad building toward which the world›s Muslims face to pray, inside the Grand Mosque late on Monday but was arrested before he could do so.

The man, in his 40s and a Saudi citizen, “poured petrol on himself and tried to set it alight,” Grand Mosque police spokesman Maj. Sameh Al-Salami said.

“His behavior gives the impression that he is mentally disturbed.”

Pilgrims and police escorted the man away before he could light the petrol, footage posted on social media showed.

Witnesses told Saudi media that the man also tried to set fire to the kiswah, the black and gold silk curtain that covers the Kaaba.

One witness was quoted by Sabq news website that the man had been uttering “takfiri” slogans, referring to extremist groups blamed for numerous attacks worldwide.

The official denied rumors circulating about the man’s desire to burn the Kaaba, and emphasized that that man was only trying to harm himself.