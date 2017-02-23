Many pacts to be signed during King’s 31-day Asian tour next week

By Faheem Al-Hamid

JEDDAH – Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will embark on a five-nation Asian tour next week. Several landmark pacts are expected to be signed during the 31-day long historic and unprecedented royal visit to East Asia.

Leading a strong contingent comprising several ministers and high ranking officials, the King will arrive in Kuala Lumpur on the first leg of his visit.

After spending three days in Malaysia, King Salman will head to Indonesia for a 12-day official visit.

This is for the first time a Saudi monarch is visiting Indonesia after the visit of King Faisal 46 years ago.

On the third leg of his tour, the King will reach China where he will spend four days.

King Salman’s three-day visit would the first ever visit of a Saudi monarch to Japan. Maldives would be the last destination of his Asian tour and the King will leave ‪on March 27‬ for Jordan to attend the Arab League summit, according to sources.