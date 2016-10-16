Marriage of Saudis to non-Saudis: 17 amendments recommended

RIYADH — Some 17 amendments have been recommended to the law governing the marriage of Saudis to non-Saudis, Al-Eqtisadiah Arabic daily quoted competent sources as saying.

A Saudi man planning to marry a non-Saudi woman must be earning at least SR3,000 a month, have suitable accommodation, must not be less than 40 and above 65 years of age. A non-Saudi woman must not be less than 25 years of age and the age difference between the two must not exceed 30 years.

The applicant must sign on the representations accredited by the competent authority that approval of marrying a non-Saudi does not mean granting her rights to obtain Saudi citizenship. The applicant should also authorize the Interior Ministry to access civil record data.

A Saudi woman marrying a non-Saudi man must not be less than 30 and not more than 55 years of age. The age difference between the two should not exceed 10 years.

If a Saudi woman has some disability or illness or has special circumstances (such as unknown parents) and is receiving support from the Ministry of Social Affairs, she can marry a non-Saudi man even if she is 27 years of age.

A non-Saudi man must not have another Saudi or non-Saudi wife or have been married to a Saudi previously.

He must submit proof that he has no criminal records in his country as well as in the Kingdom, a medical report to prove that he is free of infectious and genetic diseases. He should not be working or has worked in a foreign army or included on the list of people banned from entering the Kingdom.

His monthly income should not be less than SR5,000. He must have proper

accommodation and permanent residency.

He must get a written undertaking from the Saudi woman he is planning to marry that the marriage does not mean his eligibility or the eligibility of her children from him to get Saudi citizenship.