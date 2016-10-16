Marriage of Saudis to non-Saudis: 17 amendments recommended

RIYADH — Some 17 amendments have been recommended to the law governing the marriage of Saudis to non-Saudis, Al-Eqtisadiah Arabic daily quoted competent sources as saying.
A Saudi man planning to marry a non-Saudi woman must be earning at least SR3,000 a month, have suitable accommodation, must not be less than 40 and above 65 years of age. A non-Saudi woman must not be less than 25 years of age and the age difference between the two must not exceed 30 years.
The applicant must sign on the representations accredited by the competent authority that approval of marrying a non-Saudi does not mean granting her rights to obtain Saudi citizenship. The applicant should also authorize the Interior Ministry to access civil record data.
A Saudi woman marrying a non-Saudi man must not be less than 30 and not more than 55 years of age. The age difference between the two should not exceed 10 years.
If a Saudi woman has some disability or illness or has special circumstances (such as unknown parents) and is receiving support from the Ministry of Social Affairs, she can marry a non-Saudi man even if she is 27 years of age.
A non-Saudi man must not have another Saudi or non-Saudi wife or have been married to a Saudi previously.
He must submit proof that he has no criminal records in his country as well as in the Kingdom, a medical report to prove that he is free of infectious and genetic diseases. He should not be working or has worked in a foreign army or included on the list of people banned from entering the Kingdom.
His monthly income should not be less than SR5,000. He must have proper
accommodation and permanent residency.
He must get a written undertaking from the Saudi woman he is planning to marry that the marriage does not mean his eligibility or the eligibility of her children from him to get Saudi citizenship.
Never seen so much discrimination in such a few short paragraphs. And then we have the nerve to accuse the West of racism and discrimination!!!
Your two lines sums up everything.. brilliant
Brilliant comment
That’s called regulations! I don’t know how you see this as discrimination! Is citizenship a discrimination? Every country has its own immigration laws!
in Islam, a signle/divorced/widowed muslim female and a signle/married muslim male are allowed to marry infront of a shriah judge legally, if they are 20+.
The readers must realize that above restrictions are for marriage visa, and to obtain a resident card under marriage.
Dr. Abdullah K.
Kindly provide the reference where it says that in Islam “a single/divorced/widowed muslim female and a single/married muslim male are allowed to marry infront of a shriah judge legally, if they are 20+”.
Dr. Abdullah, where did you study Islam? Which scholar told you “Nikah if they are 20+”; Marriage is permitted in Islam upon reaching “adulthood” (that is reaching age of puberty) …
It seems they need to read about Bilal Ibn Rabah (may Allah be pleased with him). He was a Habashi, a black man, not an Arab, a slave and lived amongst the worst people of his time (we know as Mushirkeen of Makkah) yet he married a woman of Quraysh; the highest of Arab tribes.
Make Nikah easy and zina difficult, what is the daleel to prevent a man (regardless Saudi/Non-Saudi) to prevent Nikah with such man made laws?
complete discrimination OMG
That’s immigration laws! I doubt that you fully understand what discrimination means! there’s a difference between a race and a nationality!
Dear Mr Sultan, your comment doesn’t make any sense at all.
Did you read well the regulations?
How can a government choose what people must do with their lives only because they are stupidly obsessed with their discriminatory immigration laws? A Saudi lady is not allowed to marry a gentlemen if he is more than 10 years old elder.
What are you talking about my dear mr Sultan ?
What about if the foreigner has no intention of living in Saudi Arabia with his Saudi wife, will the Saudi authorities still deny their marriage ? Can you give an answer please ?
Great! A non saudi man marrying saudi female must not have another wife but a saudi man marrying non saudi can have multiple wives.simply great
The funny part is an expatriate cannot bring his 2nd wife to KSA on residency visa. He is allowed only to keep one so the other will always have to be on visit visa until the time she gets fed up and, therefore, ask for divorce.
Saudi Is protecting their own interests.They do not bother about expatriate..
These recommendations are ofcourse in favour of Saudis but it might affect them in the long term because marrying out far is Sunnah. The age limit is just nonsense and a way to move the couples to wrong ways. The age mentioned is not for marriage, just check if the couple has enough money to support a family and let them marry at young age to not push them to wrong ways.
Do we think a saudi girl marry to a non saudi or no arab man, and a man earning 5000 sar,
The age limit mention because if it the girl cant get marry in her early ages or she divorced from a saudi person then she allow to marry with non saudi, here no arab not included. I think so if im not wrong.
Can Saudi women marry outside their county without the permission from authority , specially those who don’t meet the requirements