Mentally-ill man attacks policemen inside Grand Mosque

By Abdullah Al-Dhubyani

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

MAKKAH – A mentally-ill man attacked security officers with a knife inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah Friday morning, slightly injuring some of them.

Maj. Sameh Al-Salmi, spokesman for the Haram Special Security Forces, said security officers manning surveillance cameras in the operations room spotted a man in his 30s roaming on the roof of the Grand Mosque while the Fajr (dawn) prayer was progressing.

When the security officers approached him, the man attacked them with a knife. The man, apparently suffering from a mental illness, was subsequently overpowered by the officers, Al-Salmi said.