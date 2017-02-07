Mentally ill man kills son in Abha

ABHA — A man stabbed his own son to death with a kitchen knife on Sunday.

Asir Police spokesman Zaid Al-Qahtani said the police received reports of the 52-year-old man who murdered his own 10-year-old son.

“We believe the man is mentally sick. He stabbed his own son multiple times. The incident took place in Al-Basrah District in Abha city in Asir on Sunday. The police arrested the man and held him away from his “wife and other children to protect them,” said Al-Qahtani.

He also said the police are still investigating the incident and there are no further details available.

A source said the mother took her stabbed son Mohammad to a hospital right after the incident.

“She took him to Asir Central Hospital. The son died before reaching the hospital. The mother was hysterical. The victims’ friend Firas said Mohammad was an A student in his class. He was in fourth grade,” said Al-Qahtani.

Psychiatrist Sultan Asiri said the father appeared sadistic.

“He stabbed his own son multiple times. He wanted to inflict harm on his own child and he wanted to see him in pain and torture,” said Al-Qahtani.

Psychiatrist Saad Al-Qahtani said he was shocked that a mental patient was left with his family without any medical supervision.

“It is very dangerous for mentally unstable people to be left with their family and children. They can harm them. The medical institutions should have been more responsible about their patients,” said Al-Qahtani.