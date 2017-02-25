Minister in talks with Iranian team over Haj

SAUDI ARABIA discussed the possibility of Iranian pilgrims rejoining the Haj pilgrimage. The issue came up for discussions during talks in Jeddah between Minister of Haj and Umrah Muhammad Bantan and an Iranian delegation late Thursday. The two sides discussed at length arrangements concerning participation of the Iranian faithful in this year’s Haj.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the talks occurred in the context of meetings organized by the pilgrimage ministry with various countries about accommodation and other logistics for the Haj, which will take place around early September.