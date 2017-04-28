Ministry announces plan to Saudize car rental outlets

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Labor and Social Development on Thursday announced its decision to limit all jobs in car rental companies to Saudi nationals.

The ministry however did not specify a deadline for the implementation of the decision.

“The move is part of the ministry’s efforts to replace expatriates with Saudis in lucrative jobs as well as to put an end to cover-up business and other negative phenomena,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

The ministry urged all stakeholders in the private sector to submit their suggestions with regard to restricting jobs in car rental outlets to Saudis.

The ministry posted its recommendations in this respect on its community participation portal, “Together We Improve”, which can be accessed at http://qarar.ma3an.gov.sa/a/ideas/recent/campaigns/19905.

The new move follows signing of a memorandum of understanding between the ministry and the Public Transport Authority on Monday to Saudize jobs in car rental offices and app-based ride-hailing services.

The deal is expected to create some 200,000 part-time and full-time jobs for Saudis in the public transport sector over the next three years in line with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.