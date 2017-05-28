Ministry shuts down 54 recruitment offices

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH — The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has closed down 14 recruitment offices permanently and 40 others temporarily for various violations, local daily Al-Madina reported quoting the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Aba Al-Khail.

He said the closures followed complaints by a number of customers accusing these offices of infringements.

“The ministry during the period from January to April received 174 complaints against these offices from customers,” the spokesman said.

He said following up the complaints, inspectors from the ministry made 661 inspection visits to the recruitment offices and companies in various parts of the Kingdom.

Aba Al-Khail said the offices were temporarily or finally closed down after confirming they had violated the rules and regulations of recruitment, did not respect the contracts signed with the customers and did not provide necessary services to their clients.

“The ministry’s inspection tours of the recruitment offices and companies will continue unabated,” he warned.

There are 605 licensed recruitment offices and companies in the Kingdom.

The spokesman asked the customers to file their complaints through proper channels. They can call the special toll free number 19911 to register their complaints.

“Customers can also file their complaints at various labor offices or through the ministry’s Musaned e-portal,” he added.