Ministry vows to protect infant from father’s brutality

By Abdulaziz Al-Mushaiti & Abdullah Ghurman

QURAYYAT/JEDDAH – Officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development were able to contact the mother of a infant girl who, according to videos circulated on the Internet, was treated with extreme cruelty by his father, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Abal Khail has confirmed on his Twitter account.

Abal Khail said the director of the ministry’s branch had met the girl’s mother. He added that the necessary measures would be taken to protect the infant.

Several video clips that showed a man, who was said to be the infant’s father, treating the infant with extreme cruelty, went viral on social media websites. The authorities immediately responded to the video clips.

A Twitter hashtag was created demanding the severest of punishments for the man for his brutality to the child.

Unconfirmed reports say the incident took place in Makkah.