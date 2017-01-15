Minneapolis man charged with murder of Saudi student

MENOMONIE — More than two months after a Saudi students studying in University of Wisconsin-Stout was beaten to death in downtown Menomonie, a Minnesota man has been charged with felony murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors have filed murder and battery charges against Cullen M. Osburn, 27, who allegedly killed Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, a 24-year-old college student, outside Toppers Pizza in Menomonie, Wis.

Osburn, who is not a student at UW-Stout, was being held in the Hennepin County Jail, awaiting extradition early next week, after St. Paul police arrested him Thursday.

Osburn previously has been convicted of multiple felonies, including domestic assault and related charges of failure to abide by court orders not to contact his victims.

Alnahdi’s death stirred international controversy, in part due to suspicions that his being from Saudi Arabia motivated his alleged attacker.

Within days of the killing, the Consulate of Saudi Arabia appointed a lawyer and dispatched its head of legal affairs to help monitor the case and handle legal concerns.

The killing has also caused great distress at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where Alnahdi was studying.

“I hope this arrest brings some measure of peace and comfort to Hussain’s family in Saudi Arabia,” said UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer in a statement Friday.

“They have gone through a living nightmare, and our hearts and prayers continue to go out to them.” — Agencies