Mishap averted at Jeddah airport

JEDDAH — A major mishap was averted at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Saturday when the tire of an Iraqi Airways flight caught fire during landing.

All 356 passengers were safely evacuated.

No one was hurt in the accident.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the pilot spotted smoke coming from one of the tires while the aircraft was moving to the bay at the Haj and Umrah terminal. The rescue team at the airport soon rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, the airport authorities said. — SG