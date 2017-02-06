Mission to protect Yemen legitimacy to continue

Jeddah — The terrorist attack by Houthi militias on a Saudi frigate last week won’t deter coalition forces from supporting legitimacy in Yemen and from continuing their military operations to help restore the legitimate state authority, said Chief of the General Staff Gen. Abdurrahman Al-Bunyan on Sunday.

He was receiving the warship’s crew of officers and non-commissioned officers when the frigate, “Al-Madinah”, docked at King Faisal Naval Base of the Western Fleet in Jeddah.

The Saudi frigate — which came under attack by Houthi militias off the Hodeida port on Yemen’s western coast — managed to reach Jeddah on schedule despite the terrorist attack, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Gen. Al-Bunyan conveyed to the crew the greetings, thanks and appreciation of Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, for their bravery and courage in repulsing the terrorist attack. He said the suicide terrorist attack has reaffirmed the importance of standing up against the Houthi militias which constitute a regional threat.

Gen. Al-Bunyan said that the use of Yemeni Hodeida port, which is currently being controlled by Houthi militias to launch terrorist operations, is a clear threat to the safety of international navigation lines and to the ships of relief, humanitarian and medical aid docking at the port for the benefit of Yemeni citizens.

He was briefed by the frigate’s commander on the terrorist attack and how it was countered by its crew.

He explained that the frigate was not affected by the attack and continued to patrol and monitor the area of operations and that the frigate’s stern was slightly damaged due to the collision of the Houthi terrorist boat.

Two crew members were killed and three others were wounded in the attack, according to the coalition fighting the Houthis and supporters of ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Three Houthi suicide boats attacked the frigate as it patrolled off the Hodeida port on Yemen’s western coast, the coalition said in a statement last month.

One Houthi boat hit the frigate’s tail, causing an explosion and ensuing fire, the coalition said.

Saudi air force units took on the other two boats before they could strike, it said.

The frigate continued operating after the fire was extinguished, it added.

“Houthi militias’ use of Hodeida port as a base to launch terrorist attacks is a serious development that could affect international maritime navigation and the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid to the port and Yemeni citizens,” the coalition said.