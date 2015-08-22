Abdulraheem Bin Hassan
Okaz/Saudi Gazette
JEDDAH – The Ministry of Labor has restricted local firms from submitting applications for the transfer of an expatriate worker’s services more than once, if the transfer process of a previous application has been completed even if the application for the transfer of the worker has come from another firm.
According to the procedures the ministry follows, a computerized system automatically cancels the application for transfer of services three months after the date of submitting the application.
And, following the cancellation, it is not allowed to request for the transfer of services of workers from one firm to another.
According to the procedures for the transfer of a worker’s services in the Nitaqat Guidebook, it is not allowed to request for the transfer of manpower from one firm to another unless the firms are in the permitted zones — High Green or Platinum.
Also, it is not allowed to transfer the registration of workers between entities belonging to the same firm if the entity to which the workers are being transferred already has expatriate workers whose work permits or residence permits (iqamas) have expired or three months have passed since their entry into the Kingdom without them being issued work permits or residence permits.
An expatriate worker who has been reported absent for more than 15 days, the expatriate worker whose application for transfer of services is being studied and the expatriate worker who has been issued an exit only visa are not considered in the procedure as alternatives and are not to be involved in the transfer considerations.
The transfer of services of expatriate workers between entities belonging to different firms requires several procedures. These include that the transfer of services should not cause the entity to which the worker is being transferred to drop below the Lower Green Zone.
is it possible to get transfer without sponsor permission if he not provided iqama after the three of arrival in KSA
Is it possible platinum transfer to green low
We are on the process of negotiating with the current company who got the contract. They advice us to write a letter that we wanted sponsorship transfer for the reason that we will not go a long vacation or exit, this letter will be attached to their request to transfer our iqama to their company as they are willing to hire us to work with the same project, one of us had iqama that will expire on February 28, 2016 and our employer had no effort to renew it. please help us.
what if the company failed to give the salary for 3 months? can an expatriate transfer without the current company’s permission? and what are the steps to do or follow? tnx…
if company deduct my salary and not give me iqama after 3month how can i transfer without company permission and how can i take step
Can someone tell me, as per Saudi Law, what will happen with employees, if a company go to liquidation.
Can employee take transfer to another company or will have to go on exit.