Abdulraheem Bin Hassan

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH – The Ministry of Labor has restricted local firms from submitting applications for the transfer of an expatriate worker’s services more than once, if the transfer process of a previous application has been completed even if the application for the transfer of the worker has come from another firm.

According to the procedures the ministry follows, a computerized system automatically cancels the application for transfer of services three months after the date of submitting the application.

And, following the cancellation, it is not allowed to request for the transfer of services of workers from one firm to another.

According to the procedures for the transfer of a worker’s services in the Nitaqat Guidebook, it is not allowed to request for the transfer of manpower from one firm to another unless the firms are in the permitted zones — High Green or Platinum.

Also, it is not allowed to transfer the registration of workers between entities belonging to the same firm if the entity to which the workers are being transferred already has expatriate workers whose work permits or residence permits (iqamas) have expired or three months have passed since their entry into the Kingdom without them being issued work permits or residence permits.

An expatriate worker who has been reported absent for more than 15 days, the expatriate worker whose application for transfer of services is being studied and the expatriate worker who has been issued an exit only visa are not considered in the procedure as alternatives and are not to be involved in the transfer considerations.

The transfer of services of expatriate workers between entities belonging to different firms requires several procedures. These include that the transfer of services should not cause the entity to which the worker is being transferred to drop below the Lower Green Zone.