Moms urged to be careful in kitchens

By Irfan Mohammed

Saudi Gazette

JEDDAH — Authorities have been emphasizing upon child safety at home and urging parents especially mothers to be cautious while taking care of their wards at home.

Distracted mothers busy in their jobs and leaving children unattended can endanger their lives.

The latest incident of a child whose palm jammed in a meat-mincer in Jeddah have prompted Civil Defense authorities to urge mothers to be extra cautious while preparing breakfast during the busy and holy month of Ramadan.

“Never leave electrical appliances operating or powered unsupervised. They can prove to be a threat especially in the month of Ramadan when mothers will be fully busy in kitchen,” Col. Saeed Sarhan, spokesperson of Civil Defense in Makkah region, has advised.

He said in a statement that Civil Defense received information that a 4-year old girl›s hand was jammed into an electric meat-mincer on Saturday evening. Joint Civil Defense and Red Crescent teams rushed to the spot to free the child’s hand from the machine.

The girl was shifted to King Fahad Hospital, where team of specialists from Civil Defense helped cut the mincing machine carefully to remove the girl›s hand.

The medical team then started clinical procedure to stop bleeding and treating wounds, he explained.

Col. Sarhan noted that this is the second case of this nature in the city in less than a month.

Recently, Ministry of Health also launched a campaign for safety of child at home urging parents to be cautious in the use of electrical appliances and open electricity sockets. The campaign also aimed at adopting protective measures against use of toxic substances, paints, drugs and other chemicals at home.