Mother, daughters attacked by maid released from hospital

By Khidr Al-Khairat

JAZAN — A mother and her two daughters who were assaulted by their maid two weeks ago have all been released from the hospital after being treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Mohammad Saeed Aziri, the woman’s husband, said the family is trying to move on from what happened.

“Our former Ethiopian maid physically assaulted my two daughters Ruaa, 7, and Raghad, 9, and their 9-month-pregnant mother. We live in a quiet village called Sanbah in Jazan. We are trying to return to our everyday lives. My wife gave birth to our fourth daughter and we are very happy to have her in the family safe and sound,” said Aziri.

He added his daughters are happy with their new sister and the family has not decided what to name her.

“Raghad now suffers from temporary paralysis and needs physical therapy sessions to recover. Ruaa suffers from visual impairment caused by the beating she received and needs appointments with an optician and a neurologist,” said Aziri.

He also said that both of his daughters suffer nightmares and panic attacks in the middle of the night.

“They wake up crying and screaming from what happened to them. My daughters are in desperate need for psychological therapy. They need to overcome the ghost of the incident. The rest of my family is very supportive. They have welcomed us with open arms and are trying to maintain a positive atmosphere for my wife and daughters,” said Aziri.

He added he heard that the maid was admitted to a mental asylum after she was detained.

“We will not forgive her for what she did. We decided to never have a maid in our house again and unfortunately this is something we learned the hard way. My daughters will start going back to school soon. The principals and directors of the school came to visit my daughters in our home and promised to make their school day easier in order to help them get back to their normal daily routine,” said Aziri.

Jazan Education Director Yahya Etaif said the directorate will facilitate the return of Ruaa and Raghad to school and will help them continue their education keeping in mind their health condition.