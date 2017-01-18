Mother granted custody of infant abused by father

By Fatima Muhammad

JEDDAH — The Family Affairs Court in Madinah has granted Nareman, the mother of Dareen, the abused infant, the custody of her battered child, lawyer Abdulaziz Al-Anzi told Saudi Gazette.

Nareman is a 23-year-old Syrian woman who is living with her father in Makkah.

The lawyer said that there will be public and private rights case.

He said the father has been released on bail.

He told Saudi Gazette that he met the official investigating the case and that he will be filing a lawsuit for private rights of the mother and the infant.

The lawyer said that they will demand stringent punishment for the father, who sent to his estranged wife videos of him beating the infant.

The mother circulated the videos on social media.

The clips went viral and evoked huge response.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development was quick to react and rescue the battered infant from the abusive father who was put behind bars for his detestable action.

The lawyer said, “The father has committed one of the cruelest crimes against a weak baby who is less than four months old. The judiciary will issue its decision based on the evidence which will be provided by us.”

He said that the mother is requesting to legalize the documents of her wedding, get a divorce and get an ID for the infant.

Nareman told Saudi Gazette on Saturday that she was not sure if she can get the needed vaccines for her baby because she has no documents with her.

“I trust the judicial system and want to get my marriage and divorce documents approved. I also need official documents for my baby.”

She also demanded financial expenses from her estranged husband.