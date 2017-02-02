Muhammad, Mattis reject Iran’s destabilizing role in the region

Riyadh — Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense, and US Secretary of Defense James Mattis rejected Iran’s intervention in the internal affairs of regional countries.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday night, Prince Muhammad and Secretary Mattis pledged to work together to counter all such activities that undermine regional and global security and stability.

US Secretary of Defense condemned the attack on a Saudi frigate west of the port of Hodeida and offered condolences on the death of Saudi sailors.

The Deputy Crown Prince thanked him for his noble feelings toward the Kingdom, pointing out the long-drawn strategic relations between the two countries.

The Deputy Crown Prince underscored the US Secretary of Defense’s experience in the region and looked forward to working together to serve the interests of both countries and to enhance the fight against terrorism, militias and piracy.

The US Secretary of Defense expressed his readiness to work with the Deputy Crown Prince in all fields.

Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad also met Japan’s former chief of staff and highest ranking admiral in the country’s Self-Defense Forces Katsutoshi Kawano at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed.