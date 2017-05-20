Muslim leaders start arriving in Riyadh

Muslim leaders start arriving in Riyadh

Leaders and heads of delegations of Arab and Muslim countries started arriving in Riyadh to take part in the Arab-Islamic-American Summit to be held on Sunday. Those who arrived in the capital included President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Al-Said, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, President Adama Barrow of Gambia, President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone and others. — SPA

