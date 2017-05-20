Muslim leaders start arriving in Riyadh 1 of 4

Leaders and heads of delegations of Arab and Muslim countries started arriving in Riyadh to take part in the Arab-Islamic-American Summit to be held on Sunday. Those who arrived in the capital included President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahd Al-Said, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, President Adama Barrow of Gambia, President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone and others. — SPA