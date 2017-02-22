MWS holds 5th awards ceremony for outstanding students

By Syed Mussarat Khalil

JEDDAH — The Memon Welfare Society (MWS), under the banner of MASA, held the 5th annual awards and prizes distribution ceremony for meritorious students of the community at Al Shallal Park here.

Top dignitaries, businessmen including Mohammed Chapra, Ahmed Abdul Karim, Mohammed Amin Al-Maimani, Sohail Al-Maimani, Haji Ismail Gadit and large number of students from grade-1 to university graduates attended the function.

The ceremony commenced with recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Qari Abdul Malik Asif Lala followed by Naat by Altaf Batatewala. Famous Dua written by Allama Iqbal was recited by Miss Arfa Irfan Kolsawala.

Irfan Haji Ahmed Kolsawala, President MWS–MASA, gave a welcome address. He also congratulated the students who received awards.

Tayyab Moosani, secretary general MWS, briefed all about the welfare activities of the MWS which was applauded by the audience.

Guest of honor Sameera Aziz received plaque by head of ladies wing MWS Prof. Erum Shoaib and Mrs. Huda Irfan.

500 male and female attendees and 108 students securing marks more than 90% were presented awards and gifts at the function.

Student Zubair Abdul Rauf Junjunia, who was awarded a special prize for securing A+ in all grades from grade 1 to grade 12 (A Level), was the pick of the students.

The event concluded with vote of thanks by Younus Habib, VP. He also thanked Abdul Rehman Merchant, Mansoor Shivani, Shoaib Sikander, Nasir Ibrahim, Wasim Tai, A. Kader Africawala, A. Qader Teli, Ahmed Kamal, Rashid Kasmani and office bearers of MWS for their untiring efforts to make the event a great success.