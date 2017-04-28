My wife is my boss 1 of 3

Saudi Gazette report

MANY marriages continue to suffer from problems when husbands and wives argue over the role of a woman in the house both as a wife and mother.

A large number of Saudi men are against letting their wives accept senior management positions for fear that such duties will have a negative impact on their role at home. Al-Riyadh daily reports on why many people continue to negatively view women in senior positions.

According to psychologist Dr. Muhammad Al-Qahtani, many men believe it is difficult for women who hold senior management positions to balance between their duties at home and at work, a position he agrees with. It is also a commonly-held notion that holding a high position requires a leading, strong and decisive personality, which contradicts society’s view of ideal housewife traits.

“Studies show that people who hold senior management positions are destined to develop certain behavior patterns, which they pick up at the workplace such as giving orders, advice and instructions. The majority of women who play major roles in their respective industries tend to treat their husbands and children the same way they treat their subordinates. They become strict with rules,” he said.

“High self-esteem, which comes as a result of holding a senior position, can lead women to think they are better than everyone else, including their children and husbands. It can make them condescending,” he added.

Sociologist Maha Qatan said men with weak personalities were to blame for their failure to control their wives at home.

“If a female manager orders her children and husband around and never stop giving orders and speaking to them as if they were employees working under her, this means that this woman might be suffering from narcissism. A female narcissist tends to think that it is all about her; therefore, she thinks highly of herself and wants to control people in her environment, whether at work or home. It is usually difficult to control such women, especially if they are married to husbands with weak personalities,” she said.

Many men view women who are bold, have strong personalities and leadership skills as attractive partners. Having a strong personality should not affect a woman’s feminine traits and her ability to balance between her roles as a wife and a manager. Some women succeed in striking this balance and do not let their work environment affect their behavior and the way they treat their families at home.

Taking a different tone, sociologist Dr. Nawal Al-Otaibi believes it is natural for women who hold high positions to get affected in some way by the work environment but women can prevent such negative influences from disrupting their relationships with their husbands and children. She emphasized the importance of finding a balance between professional and domestic duties.

“I believe if men can do it then women too can. There are men who hold senior positions but are successful husbands and kind fathers. If a woman is controlling, then she is controlling. It has nothing to do with the fact that she carries out a senior role at work. We have many Saudi women who hold senior positions and they proved to be successful at work and at home. It is all a matter of balance,” she explained.