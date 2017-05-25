Najran woman died of medical error, confirms legal panel

Saudi Gazette report

NAJRAN — A legal panel has confirmed that the death of a 23-year-old woman at King Khalid Hospital in Najran five years ago, following blood transfusion, was caused by a medical error.

It held the hospital’s medical supervisor responsible for the death of Saeeda Al-Mahamidh and asked him to pay 50 percent of the blood money to the woman’s relatives, Al-Watan daily reported.

The incident, which occurred in 2012, had made headlines.

King Khalid Hospital had received the quality certification given to medical institutions where blood transfusion errors are zero.

The legal panel reduced the amount of blood money to 50 percent after learning that Al-Mahamidh had left the hospital after blood transfusion on her own responsibility, the paper said.

When Al-Mahamidh was given blood, she developed rejection symptoms. In order to control the symptoms she was given injection but the transfusion continued without monitoring its negative effects. Her condition was not satisfactory when she was taken out of the hospital on the insistence of relatives. She was brought back to the hospital’s emergency section after a few hours.

The woman’s brother Hadi later claimed that she had died of complications resulting from the blood transfusion. The woman was given the transfusion due to low hemoglobin levels.

Her condition was very bad and was taken to the intensive care unit where she died on the same day, Al-Watan said.

Her death caused public uproar and social media activists discussed it with tremendous concern, urging the authorities to punish the culprits who caused the death.

Preliminary verdicts were issued against the suspects six times and each time the verdict was overturned by the appeals court ,with hospital management insisting that the woman died not because of medical error or negligence.

Social media activists continued their campaign to support Saeeda’s family and stressed the need to establish justice on the basis of existing rules and regulations.

The chairman of the legal committee, which was set up to look into the case, as well as some of its members had left their positions and a new committee was formed within a month. The new panel confirmed that the woman died of medical error.

Consultant Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Shahri wrote in the report that Al-Mahamidh undoubtedly died of a medical error during the blood transfusion.

“There is no evidence for the woman developing liver inflammation. She was suffering from anemia only,” Al-Shahri said.

He also indicated that the woman’s departure from the hospital after blood transfusion does not exempt the hospital from the responsibility of causing the medical error.

Al-Watan said it had learned from high-level sources that the hospital management would appeal the latest verdict.

Saeeda’s brother Hadi said she was taken out of hospital based on the doctor’s assurance that she could leave soon after the transfusion.

Hadi urged the authorities to take punitive action against officials who delayed the verdict in the case for five years. He accused the hospital administration of delaying the handover of his sister’s medical file to the investigation committee and allowing some members of the medical team that attended the case to leave the Kingdom after a lawsuit was lodged against them.

“This delayed investigation for several months,” Hadi told Al-Watan.