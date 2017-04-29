New Al-Wurood School hosts Model UN session today

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH – The 6th edition of the Western Zonal Model United Nations Conference will be held at Kenana Hotel in Sharfiyyah District here on Saturday. Nine teams representing 9 member countries of the UN, from five international schools in the Western Region will take part in the debate contest, organized by New Al-Wurood International School.

The UN model conference provides an opportunity for students to work together and interact with students from other schools in the Kingdom as global citizens through debating major global issues and addressing global concerns in a formal atmosphere, according to Peter Ronald, vice principal of the school.

“Every year, many schools send their teams to this conference both at the zonal and inter-zonal levels and gain valuable knowledge and experience on the functioning of UN. We were much elated to witness the future citizens exercising astounding role as “delegates” of various nations, and their debates are indeed thought provoking,” he said.

Abdul Gafoor, headmaster of the school, said the event will have four sessions — inaugural ceremony, General Assembly session, Security Council session and an award ceremony. The schools participating in the Western Zonal debate are Jeddah’s Novel International School, Ahdab International School, Mahdul Uloom International School, New Al Wurood International School, and Jabal Fursan International School of Rabigh.

The winners in the contest will face the winners of the Eastern Zonal contest at the inter-zone contest to be held in Dammam later, Abdul Gafoor said. “The first UN Simulation Conference, organized by Al-Wurood School in 2011, was a great success and this encouraged the school authorities to organize the event in successive years with the participation of more and more schools at the zonal and inter-zonal levels,” he added.