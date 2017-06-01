New conditions for police search in homes

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The authorities have set six conditions for searching the houses of people, a source told Al-Watan daily.

Criminal investigation officers must comply with the conditions, which apply to cases of all types and natures, whether criminal, security, drugs, financial, money laundering, ethical, murder, assault with a weapon, to mention but a few. Any officer who violates the conditions will be accountable before the pertinent authorities.

The six conditions are: circle any evidence at the crime scene and bring it to the attention of the investigation officers as certain types of evidence can help solve mysterious crimes; use the help of an explosives expert if officers suspect weapons and ammunition are stored in the house; report any amount of money found inside the house to all pertinent authorities; separate the belongings of each accused from the other and write a separate report for each of them; use the help of pertinent experts when examining documents found inside the house; and not to take any action about the seized items unless it is absolutely necessary.

Nawaf Al-Nabati, lawyer and legal counselor, said criminal investigation officers do comply with the pertinent regulations when searching a house and rarely violate the regulations.

“If an accused turned out to be innocent after spending few months in jail, he has the right to file a lawsuit for restitution. The law will help him restore his former social status,” he explained, noting that home search mechanisms differ depending on the type and nature of the case.