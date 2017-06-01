New conditions for police search in homes

Saudi Gazette report
RIYADH — The authorities have set six conditions for searching the houses of people, a source told Al-Watan daily.
Criminal investigation officers must comply with the conditions, which apply to cases of all types and natures, whether criminal, security, drugs, financial, money laundering, ethical, murder, assault with a weapon, to mention but a few. Any officer who violates the conditions will be accountable before the pertinent authorities.
The six conditions are: circle any evidence at the crime scene and bring it to the attention of the investigation officers as certain types of evidence can help solve mysterious crimes; use the help of an explosives expert if officers suspect weapons and ammunition are stored in the house; report any amount of money found inside the house to all pertinent authorities; separate the belongings of each accused from the other and write a separate report for each of them; use the help of pertinent experts when examining documents found inside the house; and not to take any action about the seized items unless it is absolutely necessary.
Nawaf Al-Nabati, lawyer and legal counselor, said criminal investigation officers do comply with the pertinent regulations when searching a house and rarely violate the regulations.
“If an accused turned out to be innocent after spending few months in jail, he has the right to file a lawsuit for restitution. The law will help him restore his former social status,” he explained, noting that home search mechanisms differ depending on the type and nature of the case.
Raids are necessary to dish out illegal residents and their families.
The illegal residents are covered by the citizens without which it is next to impossible to live illegally.