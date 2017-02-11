New media: Does it pose a threat to children?

THE majority of parents today allow their sons and daughters to browse social media websites from cell phones and tablet PCs without any kind of parental supervision. Children spend lengthy hours surfing social media websites where good and bad content can be found, Al-Riyadh daily reported. Social experts have called on parents to keep a close eye on their children to protect them against the dangers emanating from social media websites.

Jamal Al-Hafdhi, a computer expert, called on parents to educate themselves about the use of computers, cell phones and tablets and keep abreast of latest technological developments. He said social media websites have their pros and cons, something parents should be aware of.

The best way for parents to protect children against the negative aspects of these websites is to explain to them how such websites can have negative impact on their lives. Similarly, the positive aspects should be emphasized for children.

“Children should only be allowed to browse these websites for a limited time, not all day long. Fathers and mothers can use some parental control software to ensure that their precious little ones won’t encounter explicit or improper content or violent videos. Such software can filter out unwanted content, limit screen time and can also monitor social media interactions,” he explained, noting that parents should not rely only on such software but should also talk to their kids about the dangers of the Internet as it is impossible to ban them from surfing the Internet altogether.

Al-Hafdhi also said parents should be smart when they monitor their children’s online activities. The most important thing is not to let children feel that they are being watched round the clock. Also, parents should encourage their children to make the best of technology and use the Internet to widen their knowledge and learn new things in life.

Ayed Al-Qutub, an educational supervisor in Asir Education Administration, agreed with Al-Hafdhi’s assessment. Children should not be banned altogether from surfing the Internet. In fact, it is extremely difficult today to wean off one’s children of the Internet because this global system of computer networks has become part and parcel of one’s life.

Threats

Ibrahim Al-Ghofili, a supervisor at Riyadh Technical and Vocation Training Corporation, too expounded about the threats the Internet, particularly the social media websites, pose on children and the younger generation.

“The Internet has turned the world into a small village despite the great distances and different languages. It is easy to spread destructive and negative ideas and concepts targeting children and teenagers. Children may also be susceptible to sexual harassment. We should not let our children spend too much time on social media websites as such a thing will reflect negatively on their performance in school and on the way they act. Parents should engage with their children in other activities such as playing,” he said.